Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

MFI stock opened at C$25.45 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$19.61 and a 52-week high of C$26.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 324.76%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

