MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MXCT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.35. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

