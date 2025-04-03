MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on MXCT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MaxCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
MaxCyte Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.35. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.