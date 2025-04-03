Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Metro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$92.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Metro from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$94.44.

Metro stock opened at C$101.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. Metro has a 12-month low of C$69.19 and a 12-month high of C$101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$94.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

