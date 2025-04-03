Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,711 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 644.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.18.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

