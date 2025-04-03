Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,994 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,171,000 after buying an additional 130,702 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HUN opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -90.91%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.