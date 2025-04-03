Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,430 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEU. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,215,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 188,478 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,438,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LEU opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $122.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

