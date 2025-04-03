Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,414 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.64. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

