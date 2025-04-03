Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 49,111 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The company had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

