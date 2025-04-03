Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $748,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 872.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 163,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,584,000 after acquiring an additional 162,546 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 75,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,600,000 after purchasing an additional 229,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,793.92. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

