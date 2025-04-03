Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $918,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 279.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $73.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Glj Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

