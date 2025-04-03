Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $960,000 Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $743.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

