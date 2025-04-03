Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $956,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 353,642 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $683,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

