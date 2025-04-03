Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 453.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,385,000 after buying an additional 446,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $12,692,466.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,395,398.30. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,486,813 shares of company stock worth $42,407,563. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.03. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

