Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,413 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,927 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $400,000.

Brinker International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.78.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,259.20. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

