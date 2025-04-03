Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLYW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $35,579,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $24,363,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 1,179,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,238,000 after buying an additional 781,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 342,245 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

