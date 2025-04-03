Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

PAR Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

PAR Technology stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -244.79 and a beta of 2.20. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

