Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 30,954 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 1,363.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

