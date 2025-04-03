Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires New Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,829,000 after purchasing an additional 205,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,109,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,792,000 after buying an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,700,000 after buying an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 722,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

