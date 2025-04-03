Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 13,790 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,145.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

