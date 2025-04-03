Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 4,521 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,598,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 83,831 shares during the period. Kennondale Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.48 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

