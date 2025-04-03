Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 9,167 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 131.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AAT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.33. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.