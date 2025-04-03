Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 147.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after buying an additional 145,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,415,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Vontier Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.