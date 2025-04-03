Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 448 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,643,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 313,080 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after purchasing an additional 357,078 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.3 %

VRRM opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

