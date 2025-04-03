Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:CIG opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. CEMIG’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

CIG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CEMIG to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

