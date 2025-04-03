Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 49,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

WBS opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

