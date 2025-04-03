Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $202,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after buying an additional 337,463 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.68%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

