Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Flowserve by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

