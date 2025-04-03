Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $270,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 131,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 219,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,981 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 259,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

