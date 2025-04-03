Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $297,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,698 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

