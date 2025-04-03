Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $298,000 Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Ternium Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TX opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.39). Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,285.71%.

Ternium Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.