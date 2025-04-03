Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $319,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Matson by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $169.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.78 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Matson’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.