Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $355,000 Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 256.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Weibo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Weibo by 22.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of WB stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.27. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

