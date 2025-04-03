Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $72,000 Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $614.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.62. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $512.12 and a fifty-two week high of $639.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

