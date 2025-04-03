Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $246,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.55 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

