Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $105,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FMC by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

FMC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

