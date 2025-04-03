Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

