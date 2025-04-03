Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,997,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,114 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 988,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 515,878 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,334,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,053,000 after buying an additional 387,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 331,481 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

