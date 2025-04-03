Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in National Grid by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.79 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

