Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.29.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

