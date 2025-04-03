Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 274 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 103,131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FMX opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

