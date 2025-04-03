Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $117.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

