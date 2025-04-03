Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MLKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

