Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 2,717 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Insperity by 66.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Insperity by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $109.80.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Insperity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,143,618.68. This represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

