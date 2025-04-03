Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 8,316 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.90 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

