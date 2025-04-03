Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,330 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Perrigo by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 112,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 66,795.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,271,000 after buying an additional 1,837,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 43.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -92.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

