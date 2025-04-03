Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,274 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Lincoln National by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

