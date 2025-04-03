Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,362 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NWE opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

