Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,227 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,097,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,297,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,917,000 after buying an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,898,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,557,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73,875 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.97 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWC

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.