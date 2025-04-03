Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 580 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KMPR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

KMPR stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

