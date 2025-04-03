Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,421 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 121,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.11 million. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

